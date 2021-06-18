What to Expect When You Steal Medical Leeches From the Hospital

Because I wish someone had warned me.

If you ever need hand surgery, you should try to get it done in Japan.

At least that’s what the hand surgeon at Mass General Hospital told us right before he spent 10 hours trying to reattach my husband’s severed left index finger.

The surgeon’s tone was cheerful and matter-of-fact as he talked with us. We were sitting on a cot in the emergency room on a Friday night. Jared had been working on a project at our house when his hand got sucked into the blade of a table saw by a loose thread. His clothes looked like a Jackson Pollock painting, with regular dirt and oil stains interrupted by bright red streaks of blood.

A two-inch section of his finger rested on ice in the kind of silver bowl we use at home when we make popcorn. The bloody part was loosely wrapped with gauze, but the rest of the finger looked normal like it was about to click a computer mouse or flick an ant away from a picnic.

According to the surgeon, Japanese culture places a high value on having all 10 fingers. So Japanese surgeons have perfected all kinds of fancy surgeries for fixing chopped, sliced, maimed, and mangled hands. And luckily for us, our surgeon had studied there. He took a look at Jared’s finger stub in the bowl and nodded.

“I can fix that,” he assured us.

I waited in the lobby for ten hours, cycling through coffee, magazines and going to the bathroom while the surgeon sat at a microscope, reuniting severed blood vessels, muscle, skin, and bone.

At 2 am, a nurse came to get me and I headed up to Jared’s room. His raw, unbandaged hand rested on a pillow. All five fingers were there, although one of them was held in place with black thread. The temperature in the room had been cranked up to over a hundred degrees to promote blood flow and healing.

Success.

I fell asleep on a cot outside the room.

Early the next morning, the surgeon came back to check on the finger. The nail was pink and he seemed optimistic.

But later that afternoon, the color of the finger had faded. Streaks of blue and purple appeared. I sat by the bed, sweating through my t-shirt, and stared at it, willing the blood to flow, searching for more signs of pink.

In the evening, the surgeon gave us the prognosis: The finger was dying. He seemed so sad when he said it, I remember feeling like I should be the one comforting him.

He suggested one last-ditch effort to save the digit: Medical Leeches.

You can put the word ‘Medical’ in front of their name, but that doesn’t change the fact that leeches are predatory, parasitic worms whose livelihood depends on sucking blood from another host animal. If you ever played near a swamp or in a muddy pond as a kid, you probably came home with leeches stuck to your body.

I’m a sucker for books about medical history, so I knew that leeches have been used off and on for bloodletting for thousands of years. And I grew up on a farm next to a river, so I’d had plenty of experience finding leeches on my legs, feet, and even once in my butt crack.

But it still felt very surreal, to be standing in a state-of-the-art hospital, having a conversation with a Japanese-trained surgeon about how quickly we could have a shipment of leeches flown in from the nearest dispensary.

It turns out, leeches fly first class, and the next morning, the surgeon walked in holding a clear plastic bottle. He set it down in front of us and I was mesmerized, watching them rhythmically writhe up and down in the water. They were brown with an intricate green pattern on their backs. They swam by in graceful arcs, like when my high school math teacher used to make us graph sinewave functions on our TI-82 graphing calculators.

Overnight, Jared’s finger had continued to darken, so the surgeon didn’t waste any time.

Oxygen is a funny element. Mix it with ammonium nitrate, and you’ll get a deadly explosion. Mix it with iron and water and you’ll get rust. But in the human body, oxygen promotes healing. When you take a deep breath, red blood cells are hovering around your lung tissue, just waiting to grab a molecule of oxygen from the air you inhale. Those red blood cells carry oxygen all over your body through your blood vessels before they return to the lungs for more.

Any injured body tissue needs lots of oxygen to heal. More blood flow leads to more oxygen, which is a good thing. And since leeches suck blood, they promote healing by drawing more blood to their site of attachment.

But leeches don’t suck blood to get at the oxygen it’s carrying. Instead, they suck blood because it’s nutritious. Blood has protein in it and is loaded with iron. In fact, you can actually substitute blood for eggs in baking if you don’t mind the color.

While I was busy pondering the intersection of medicine, freshwater biology and my husband’s table saw, the surgeon was busy administering a numbing agent so Jared wouldn’t feel anything from the elbow down. Then he took a scalpel and sliced horizontally across the top of the finger, removing the nail and exposing the blood vessels underneath.

Across the room, a nurse opened the bottle of leeches and used a large eye-dropper to suction one out into a small dish. She handed it to the surgeon who used tweezers to place the leech on the bloody nail bed.

And then we waited.

The leech moved like an inchworm up and down the finger. It tapped its head down on Jared’s skin, looking for a good place to settle in for a meal. Tap tap. Tap tap. Tap tap.

I remember feeling so excited during these first few minutes of leech therapy. It seemed gloriously ironic that our highly trained and educated surgeon had tag-teamed with an ancient, almost-brainless worm to finish the job. As a biology teacher, I often talk about symbiosis with my students. For example, the plover is a tiny shorebird that picks bits of meat out from in between the teeth of a crocodile. The bird gets food and the croc gets clean teeth. It’s a win-win.

Here in the hospital though, it’s a different kind of symbiosis. The surgeon gets to successfully save a finger — or an arm, or a leg — and the leech gets to gorge itself endlessly on fresh, hot human blood. Win-win? Maybe not, because at the end of the day, the surgeon gets to drive away in a Porsche and the leech goes into medical waste.

My excitement started to wane when the first leech tapped its way off the finger and wriggled its way to the edge of the tray before falling to the floor.

Both the surgeon and the nurse recoiled a bit as if a loose leech in the room put us all in danger of having our blood sucked dry. But they forged ahead and pulled out a second leech. Tap tap. Then — nothing.

After the third failed leech, we all felt deflated. But what I had learned was that leech therapy was not a complex procedure. Take out a leech, put it near the blood. Nudge it, poke it, tap it.

And so I volunteered to take over for the actual medical professionals.

You might think intimacy is about sex or kissing or cuddling. But let me tell you, none of those compare to the intimacy of spending a whole day with your partner alone in a hospital room trying to save their finger by placing leeches on it. The cares of the world fell away as we joined forces towards our singular focus. I felt closer to Jared that day than I did on our wedding day or when our children were born.

And in the beginning, it worked. Like a leech whisperer, I coaxed a few to attach. Their bodies pulsed and thickened as they pulled blood out of the wound and into their stomachs. We stared, we waited. We anthropomorphized each leech, giving them words of encouragement and then cruel derision when each one, inevitably, stopped sucking and crawled away.

Late in the afternoon, the surgeon returned.

“Nope.”

He said out loud what we already knew. The leeches hadn’t worked. We could pack up our stuff and go home. Jared’s finger would turn black, as it died cell-by-cell over the next few weeks. Then if it didn’t fall off on its own, he could come back for a quick surgical procedure to have the stub properly removed.

It didn’t feel like the right ending. But Jared was stoic, so I held my tears. We packed up our things and got ready to leave. I tied his boots for him, suddenly conscious of how important each of my 10 fingers was to me.

I’m still not sure why, but right as we left the room, I grabbed the bottle of remaining leeches and hid them in my bag under a sweatshirt. I wasn’t sure then and I still don’t know now if it was really stealing. We went to my car and drove home.

The next morning was a Monday. It felt like I shouldn’t go to work, but there really wasn’t any good reason for me to stay home. So I gave Jared his pain medication, changed the bandage on his finger, packed my lunch, and went to school.

Upon arriving in my classroom, I pulled my laptop out of my bag to check my schedule for the day. And there, at the bottom of my bag, were the leeches. In hindsight, what I did next was pretty stupid. But at the moment, it made sense. There was a huge aquarium in my classroom with only a few fish in it. My students loved the fish and would often write messages to them in dry erase markers on the sides of the tank.

I guess I thought maybe the students would also learn to love the leeches too. When I opened the bottle and dumped them in, they swam perfectly along the length of the tank. They moved in parallel, like an Olympic synchronized swim team. And the fluorescent lights from above brought out the subtle brown, green, and grey pattern on their backs. Everything seemed fine.

I pulled myself away to go to a Monday morning staff meeting. And by the time it was over, there had been carnage in the tank. All of my fish were dead, floating on the surface of the tank with circular bite marks marking where the leeches had struck. The leeches kept swimming, but their ribbon-like patterns now seemed more menacing than beautiful.

The bell rang and my students streamed in. One girl joined me at the aquarium and screamed when she saw the fish , particularly her favorite fish, Mr. Wumples , floating at the surface.

It’s tough to say whether this made matters better or worse, but by this point, the leeches had burrowed under the gravel and were out of sight. The biologist in me would guess that they had been so active earlier because they were starving. But after sucking a lovely meal from my fish, they were sated and so they headed for a hiding place to rest and digest.

Word of my dead fish traveled fast. The kids were mad, confused, and sad. And I feigned ignorance.

It didn’t feel fair to explain to them that over the weekend, my husband had amputated his own finger only to endure a failed, lengthy surgery that led to our own amateur attempt at leech therapy. And then to also explain that I’m not very good at processing emotions, so I do weird things sometimes like stealing a bottle of leeches only to turn them loose on a handful of innocent fish.

Instead of all that, I said, “Sorry, folks, I’m not really sure what happened.”

It was a lie I should not have told, because, of course, the damn leeches did not stay hidden.

And so, over the next few days, vicious rumors spread.

A few students believed I had intentionally put leeches in the tank to teach them a lesson for behaving poorly in my classes.

Another rumor was that a student had put the leeches in the tank and tried to blame it on me.

A few kids thought the custodians had put the leeches in so they wouldn’t have to feed my fish over the summer.

One student blamed me personally for bullying her personally because I knew how upset she would be if anything ever happened to Mr. Wumples. And she believed I had purposely introduced leeches because I wanted to upset her so she didn’t pass my class.

On top of the rumors, I was still trying to teach my classes, take care of my daughter and keep Jared’s shrinking finger clean and bandaged. It was madness.

Over time though, the kids forgot about the fish. The rumors dried up and they found other things to be upset about.

Also, over time, Jared’s finger dried up. The living part grew over with shiny, new pink skin. The dead part turned as black as coal and shrunk. His finger never got shorter, it just got skinnier and skinnier until it was narrower than a pencil. We made an appointment to see the surgeon again for a 10-minute procedure where he would clip off the dead part. It was quick and painless and Jared moved on with his life as a 9.5-fingered person.

And guess what else?

Over time, the leeches dried up and went away too. They killed the fish in early May, and at the end of the school year, I cleaned my classroom, turned off the lights, and went home for the summer. In mid-July when I stopped back in to pick up some things, there were no more leeches in the tank.

As I looked around the room though, I found them. They had crawled out of the tank, probably in search of food. Then, not finding any, they had died as hard, brown, dried-up little commas.

A few were on the carpet, but one had climbed up the wall and died on the chalk tray of my whiteboard. There was another crusty curlicue resting peacefully on my daily planner on my desk. I flicked it away to the floor and left it to be swept up in a custodian’s dustpan.

I wasn’t sad, but it did give me pause. The very same leeches that had failed to save Jared’s finger had spent the last few weeks so hungry that they’d ventured out of the tank, only to shrivel and die all around my classroom.

What struck me was how similar the dried-out, dead leeches were to Jared’s dried-out, dead fingertip. Living tissue has color and movement and purpose. But starve it of food and oxygen, and it turns to dust.

When I was a kid, I used to wonder if I was unique. My dad told me that the world was so big and there were so many people in it that no matter what I was doing, someone else was doing the exact same thing as me. It was comforting to feel like I was never alone, but it also made me feel sad like I wasn’t ever going to be someone special.

Sometimes I’d do weird things, like cross my eyes and try to write my name with my toes.

“There,” I’d think. “Nobody else in the world is doing this.”

But then I’d contemplate my dad’s words and think otherwise. I never knew if his point was a mathematical one or a philosophical one, but he’d been right about so many things, I felt like he was probably right on this one too.

As I’ve gotten older though, I’ve changed my mind. I think my dad was wrong. I know there are a lot of people on this planet, but I still think we all have our unique moments. And I have to think flicking a stolen leach off my calendar is one of those moments.

But then again, maybe not. Maybe you’ve already been there, done that. Maybe you’ve also stolen leeches and you already know that they’ll kill all the fish in your tank.

But if you haven’t, now you know what to expect when you do.